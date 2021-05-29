Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

