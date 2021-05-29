HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.28

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 105083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $826.06 million, a P/E ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

