Hedget Price Tops $5.94 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $288,092.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00017310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00870609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.09018708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00088677 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

