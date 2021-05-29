HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. HEICO reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 370,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HEICO has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

