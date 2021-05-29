Helen Sachdev Purchases 2,146 Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Stock

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) insider Helen Sachdev purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).
LON WIL opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. Wilmington plc has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.87 million and a P/E ratio of 28.96.
