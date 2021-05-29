Helen Sachdev Purchases 2,146 Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Stock

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) insider Helen Sachdev purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

LON WIL opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. Wilmington plc has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.87 million and a P/E ratio of 28.96.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

