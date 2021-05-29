Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3,818.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of Hexcel worth $21,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $59.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -205.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

