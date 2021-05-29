High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
Shares of HLF opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$14.13.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.1791199 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
