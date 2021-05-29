High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$14.13.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.1791199 EPS for the current year.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.