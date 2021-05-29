HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of TC Energy worth $53,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

