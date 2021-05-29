HighTower Advisors LLC Has $47.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,583 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,243,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,696,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $54.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.