HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $33.61 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $102.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

