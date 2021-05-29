HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 36,405 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

