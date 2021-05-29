HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $372.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

