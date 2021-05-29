HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

