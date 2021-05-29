Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 172.6% in May

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the April 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,078. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.