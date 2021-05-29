HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Receives “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of HFC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

