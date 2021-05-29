HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Receives “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.
Shares of HFC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.
In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
