Holo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $154.19 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $154.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00850263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.70 or 0.08681698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00087853 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.