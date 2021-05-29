Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-$144.76 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 869,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

