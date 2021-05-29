Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce $12.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.39 million to $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 111,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,660. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $323.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

