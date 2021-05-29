Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

HRZN stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

