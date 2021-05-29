Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $1,415,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,004.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,184 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 280.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,120,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 344.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $91.66 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

