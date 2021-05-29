Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Tops $9.51 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $403,742.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 439,004,157 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

