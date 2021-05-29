HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.46.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

