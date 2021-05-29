Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

