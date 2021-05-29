Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $109,140.62 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $109,140.62 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.44 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,433,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,401 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.