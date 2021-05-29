Ignition Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $109,140.62 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.44 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,433,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,401 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

