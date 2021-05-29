Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 291.3% in May

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 291.3% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ILKAF opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

