ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 58.1% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $352,030.47 and $55,471.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000873 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,184,915 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

