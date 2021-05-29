IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman Sells 2,500 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.61 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

