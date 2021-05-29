Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Buys $193,305.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purnanand D. Sarma purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $20.92 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
