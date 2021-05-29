Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Buys $193,305.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Purnanand D. Sarma purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $20.92 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

