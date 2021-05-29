Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LON IPX opened at GBX 1,116 ($14.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.29. Impax Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,141.27 ($14.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 980.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.81.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

