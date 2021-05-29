Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
LON IPX opened at GBX 1,116 ($14.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.29. Impax Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,141.27 ($14.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 980.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.81.
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
