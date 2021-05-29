Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

