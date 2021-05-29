IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 772 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NTGR stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $86,124.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,869.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,578 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

