IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,767 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,690,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $80,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568,030 shares of company stock worth $98,519,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

