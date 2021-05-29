IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $410,000 in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDT by 4,555.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 52.07%.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.