IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $412,000 in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Brightcove by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brightcove by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $14.50 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $585.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

