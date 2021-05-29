IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,830 Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oportun Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

