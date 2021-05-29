Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 0.4%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 15,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 80,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial raised Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

