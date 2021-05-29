Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

