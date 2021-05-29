ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.
ING Groep stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
