ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

