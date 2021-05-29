Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

