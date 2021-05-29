Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 245.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

PMAR opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.