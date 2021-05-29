Insider Buying: FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Acquires 5,296 Shares of Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

