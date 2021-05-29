Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

