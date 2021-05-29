Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $31,222.32 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FHI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

