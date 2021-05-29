Insider Selling: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

