Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NWPX stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $312.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

