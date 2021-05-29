Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $142,440.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.