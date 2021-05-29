Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the April 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of INSI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

