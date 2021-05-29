Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 241.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.12 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

