Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPPLF. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.3951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

